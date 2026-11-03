Apple Is Putting an Age Limit on Falling in Love With AI

(CNET) – Dating and AI companion apps have new age gate restrictions, while apps that share your location will have to disclose it.

Falling in love with artificial intelligence raises a lot of questions about loneliness, human connection and what the heck we’re doing as a species. Apple has a more immediate concern: Are you at least 18?

The company is tightening its App Store rules, requiring dating apps and AI companions that offer romantic or sexual interactions to carry an 18-and-over age rating. The change applies whether you’re looking for love with another human being or flirting with a chatbot that never leaves you on read. (Read More)