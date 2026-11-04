Ozempic Is Wreaking Havoc on Mother-Daughter Relationships

(Harper’s Bazaar) – As GLP-1s become increasingly popular, the body-image tensions in families loom larger than ever

For many people, this has been nothing short of a miracle. At the same time, the GLP revolution has tapped into some of our deepest cultural anxieties around weight and body image, shaking up friendships and transforming marriages. Perhaps nowhere has it caused more friction than between mothers and daughters. After all, many of us got our most deeply ingrained ideas about beauty, but also self-control and appetite, from our mothers, who got them from their mothers, and so on. Now that a simple injection may be able to control what a lifelong struggle could not, mothers and daughters alike are wrestling with the implications—and a wealth of emotion is rising to the surface. (Read More)