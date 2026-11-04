Microsoft Patents an AI That Can Literally Put Words in People’s Mouths in Real Time

(Futurism) – Microsoft just filed a patent for an AI product that would be able to transform live video in real time to alter speakers’ words and faces.

The patent, as first flagged by patent-tracker Patentlyze, is described by its inventors as a “near real-time artificial intelligence (AI) enhancement of video or augmented reality (AR) presentations of live events.”

Using AI agents, the system would identify and alter or remove certain words, while editing a speaker’s face and mouth to match. (Read More)