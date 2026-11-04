An AI Agent Injected Drugs Into a Live Mouse’s Brain

(Wired) – A biotech startup let an agent choose a gene therapy and successfully inject the treatment, offering a startling glimpse of the future of research labs.

If you give an AI agent a robotic arm, an injector, and a live mouse, it might just perform brain surgery.

Biotech founder Gabriel Ocana Santero recently did that using an agent to successfully carry out a brain injection procedure on a living mouse. Though it required some extra steps, it offers a glimpse into how AI could eventually become an active participant in laboratory research. (Read More)