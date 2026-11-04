Endometrial cancer rates are rising fastest in a region that includes San Antonio

(San Antonio Report) – Incidence rates for endometrial cancer in this region were roughly 21% higher than the statewide average, at 53.8 cases per 100,000 women in the 2010-2019 period. That’s compared to a statewide average of 44.5 cases per 100,000 women.

The Upper-South region also had the most dramatic increase in incidence rates from 2000-2009 to 2010-2019, at 26%. The southernmost region, which includes Corpus Christi and the Lower Rio Grande Valley, also saw a significant increase of 23% over that period. (Read More)