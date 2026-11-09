My parents chose to die together and I was left to grieve alone

(BBC) – Three days before their fatal appointment at the hospice, Jan and Els gave an interview to the BBC in their campervan. Jan was living with continual pain, the legacy of years hauling cargo on the Netherlands’ inland waterways. Els had been diagnosed with dementia. Their story was picked up and commented on around the world.

Now, more than two years on, the couple’s only child describes trying to persuade his mother and father to delay their deaths while supporting their decision to stop living. He reveals the emotional burden his parents’ decision placed on him and the profound loneliness that followed. (Read More)