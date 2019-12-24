Artificial Intelligence Is Rushing Into Patient Care–And Could Raise Risks

(Scientific American) – Even the U.S. Food and Drug Administration which has approved more than 40 AI products in the past five years says “the potential of digital health is nothing short of revolutionary.” Yet many health industry experts fear AI-based products won’t be able to match the hype. Many doctors and consumer advocates fear that the tech industry, which lives by the mantra “fail fast and fix it later,” is putting patients at risk and that regulators aren’t doing enough to keep consumers safe.