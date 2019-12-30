A Reality Check on Artificial Intelligence: Are Health Care Claims Overblown?

(Kaiser Health News) – Even the Food and Drug Administration ? which has approved more than 40 AI products in the past five years ? says “the potential of digital health is nothing short of revolutionary.” Yet many health industry experts fear AI-based products won’t be able to match the hype. Many doctors and consumer advocates fear that the tech industry, which lives by the mantra “fail fast and fix it later,” is putting patients at risk ? and that regulators aren’t doing enough to keep consumers safe. Early experiments in AI provide a reason for caution, said Mildred Cho, a professor of pediatrics at Stanford’s Center for Biomedical Ethics.