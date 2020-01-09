Google’s AI for Mammograms Doesn’t Account for Racial Differences

(Quartz) – Google is working on an AI tool for mammograms that researchers hope will one day be more accurate than human radiologists. The tech giant paid for a study, the results of which were published last week (Jan.1) in Nature. Its findings, at first glance, look promising. But experts caution that AI has a long way to go before it can replace a trained human—especially when it comes to accurately spotting breast cancer in diverse racial and ethnic populations.

