Our Own Cells Could Be the Second Weapon in the Fight Against Cancer

(Wired) – The technology now exists to deliver genes encoding antibodies or proteins to cells. In fact, the first gene therapy approved by the US Food and Drug Administration was a modified T lymphocyte that allows targeted killing of cancer cells. Now, think about cells that can be gene engineered to survive for an extended time inside the body, travel to the site of disease, sense when they have arrived, and deliver cargo like so many endless microscopic drones making pharmacy deliveries. We will be able to use cells rewired as medicines to treat cancer or diabetes.