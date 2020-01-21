‘Cyborg’ Technology Aims to Reduce the Opioid Epidemic One Chip at a Time

(USA Today) – This type of treatment, known as pacemaker technology, has been used previously to treat heart failure and epilepsy. It’s also known for its “cyborg” approach, or use of embedded technology in human beings, to help treat patients. The clinical trial aims at regulating parts of the brain responsible for leading opioid abusers to seek the drug. These reward centers often get worse over time as the brain becomes chemically imbalanced due to addictive substances. Some of the changes involve a lack of self-control and an increase in anxiety.