It’s Not Perfect, But It’s Hot: Quick Triage from Dr. Bot

(Managed Care Magazine) – P?atients who are worried about symptoms in the middle of the night don’t have to run out to an urgent care facility these days or fuss about landing an appointment to see their family doctor in the morning. Now help is available from the nearby smartphone, tablet, or laptop just by opening a “chatbot” in an app or online, entering the symptoms, and getting some idea of what may be wrong. Some of these increasingly sophisticated health apps are triaging their users and advising some people to go to the emergency department, while telling others to “worry not” and stay home. An opportunity for real-time consultation with a physician is often a feature.