Super-Precise CRISPR Tool Enhanced by Enzyme Engineering

(Nature) – A super-precise version of the CRISPR genome-editing tool just got even better. Researchers have boosted the accuracy of a technique based on the popular but error-prone CRISPR–Cas9 system by engineering enzymes that can precisely target DNA without introducing as many unwanted mutations. The enzymes, reported on 10 February in Nature Biotechnology, could make a method called base editing, which allows researchers to convert one DNA letter into another, more feasible as a tool to treat genetic diseases.