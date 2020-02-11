Robots Steady Breast Cancer Surgeon’s Hands in First Human Trial

(The Guardian) – The robot helped a specialist surgeon divert thread-like lymphatic vessels, as narrow as 0.3mm, around scar tissue in the patients’ armpits, and connect them to nearby blood vessels. The operation, which requires immense care and precision, is offered to some breast cancer patients to reduce swelling in the arms that builds up when the lymphatic system cannot drain properly. Because the vessels are so small, surgeons need exceptionally steady hands to perform the operation well.