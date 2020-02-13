Federated Learning: Collaboration Without Compromise for Health Care Research

(STAT News) – The Mayo Clinic has taken a step toward making that possible with its announcement that the first venture of the Mayo Clinic Platform will use federated learning as a foundational technology of if its privacy model. Federated learning lets a network of participants collaboratively train algorithms on data while keeping each stakeholder’s data within its home location. Instead of sending data to a single, central repository where algorithms are trained, federated learning sends algorithms to the data. The updated algorithms are then shared with the participants.