Europe’s Bid to Stay World’s Digital Cop Fizzles to Life

(Politico) – Europe wants to keep writing the rules of the digital future, but a reality check may be in the offing instead. The EU’s latest bid for power in the online realm is a five-year digital policy blueprint unveiled with great ceremony Wednesday, one centered on data and artificial intelligence and patently designed to beat back American and Chinese dominance in tech. It’s meant to show how the bloc could harness its biggest competitive advantage — the world’s largest single market — to improve its economy and build a green future. And given the EU’s record as a serious player in digital politics, if not digital innovation, its latest brainstorms were digested eagerly in D.C. and California.