China’s BGI Says It Can Sequence a Genome for Just $100

(MIT Technology Review) – Using technology originally acquired in the US, the Chinese gene giant BGI Group says it will make genome sequencing cheaper than ever, breaking the $100 barrier for the first time.

The Shenzhen company says the low cost will be possible with an “extreme” DNA sequencing system it plans to offer that is capable of decoding the genomes of 100,000 people a year.