Second Person Ever to Be Cleared of HIV Reveals identity

(The Guardian) – The second person ever to be cleared of HIV has revealed his identity, saying he wants to be an “ambassador of hope” to others with the condition. Adam Castillejo, the so-called London patient, was declared free of HIV last year, 18 months after stopping antiretroviral therapy following a stem cell – or bone marrow – transplant to treat blood cancer. Castillejo, 40, went public on Monday in an interview with the New York Times and revealed he had been living with HIV since 2003.