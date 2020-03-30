Scientists Have Reset Cells from a Supercentarian, Giving Clues to Their Extreme Longevity

(Newsweek) – Scientists have taken cells from a 114-year-old and reprogrammed them to be stem cells, effectively resetting the age to zero. The experiment could open the door to new fields of research relating to the aging process, researchers say. Supercentenarians are people who live beyond the age of 110. Studying these people is of interest to scientists as not only do they live longer than the vast majority of people, they appear to stay healthy for far longer too.