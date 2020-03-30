Halting COVID-19: The Benefits and Risks of Digital Contact Tracing

(IEEE Spectrum) – As COVID-19 sweeps through the planet, a number of researchers have advocated the use of digital contact tracing to reduce the spread of the disease. The controversial technique can be effective, but can have disastrous consequences if not implemented with proper privacy checks and encryption. Ramesh Raskar, an associate professor at MIT Media Lab, and his team have developed an app called Private Kit: Safe Paths that they say can do the job while protecting privacy. The software could get integrated into a new, official WHO app touted as the “Waze for COVID-19.” IEEE Spectrum spoke with Raskar to better understand the risks and benefits of digital contact tracing.