Tracking Fevers Across the Country Shows How Social Distancing Works

(Dallas Morning News) – Social distancing works. Now we have empirical evidence to prove it. A San Francisco-based company called Kinsa Health makes internet-connected thermometers and uses the data to track the rate of fever. With more than one million thermometers in circulation, Kinsa gets as many as 162,000 daily temperature readings. That data shows drops in the number of fevers that coincide with the implementation of social distancing measures.