Chafing Against Regulation, Silicon Valley Pivots to Pandemic

(Wired) – In normal times, an exhortation by one of the Valley’s more extreme apostles of technological triumphalism to relax the biotech regulatory process would be dismissed as typical Silicon Valley “move fast, break things, ask forgiveness later” rhetoric. But these are not normal times. Spurred by an existential threat to society, Silicon Valley startups—and biotech companies in general—are pivoting en masse to address Covid-19. As ICU wards desperately expand their capacity to keep up with the influx of patients and death totals mount, the question of whether the regulatory apparatus can keep pace with biotech seems worth asking.