India Is Forcing People to Use Its Covid App, Unlike Any Other Democracy

(MIT Technology Review) – The world has never seen anything quite like Aarogya Setu. Two months ago, India’s app for coronavirus contact tracing didn’t exist; now it has nearly 100 million users. Prime Minister Narendra Modi boosted it on release by urging every one of the country’s 1.3 billion people to download it, and the result was that within two weeks of launch it became the fastest app ever to reach 50 million downloads. “We beat Pokémon Go,” says a smiling Arnab Kumar, who is leading development of the service for the Indian government. But although the app’s growth is unprecedented, it is extraordinary in an even more important way: if you don’t install it, you might lose your job, get fined, or go to jail.