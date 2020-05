Bioethicist Calls Out Unproven and Unlicensed ‘Stem Cell Treatments’ for COVID-19

(Eurekalert) – As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third month, businesses in the United States are marketing unlicensed and unproven stem-cell-based “therapies” and exosome products that claim to prevent or treat the disease. In Cell Stem Cell on May 5, bioethicist Leigh Turner describes how these companies are “seizing the pandemic as an opportunity to profit from hope and desperation.”