Right-to-Repair Groups Fire Shots at Medical Device Manufacturers

(Wired) – The website iFixit has long been known for its electronics repair kits and for its very public stance that repair manuals should be accessible to everyone. That’s one of the foundational arguments of the broader right-to-repair movement, which lobbies that regular consumers should be able to repair the products they’ve purchased—everything from smartphones to washing machines to farming equipment—without violating a warranty. Now, in the time of Covid-19, iFixit and a prominent consumer interest group are tackling a more immediate concern: access to repair manuals for medical devices.