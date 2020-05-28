CVS, Nuro to Test Driverless Prescription Delivery in Houston Area

(Reuters) – CVS Health Corp and unmanned vehicle delivery Nuro in June will start testing a service that drops prescriptions and other essentials free of charge to some customers in the Houston area, the companies said on Thursday. CVS and other companies are experimenting with myriad ways to serve customers who may be reluctant or unable to visit stores due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has fueled demand for home delivery of everything from groceries and medicine to patio furniture and gardening supplies.