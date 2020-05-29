European Government Officials Call for Tech Companies to Loosen Grip on Contact Tracing Technology

(The Washington Post) – Five European nations this week signed a joint letter calling on major technology companies to offer more flexibility in allowing them to design and implement contact tracing and warning applications, adding to a growing chorus of public health and medical officials asking for similar concessions. The calls come as Apple and Google have limited access to data and the usability of their app-development technology to their usual rules — even when related to coronavirus, something some have complained has limited the effectiveness of what they’ve designed.