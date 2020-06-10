Mini-Organs Push Along Covid-19 and Other Virus Research

(Knowable Magazine) – In the case of Covid-19, scientists already have used organoids and related systems to confirm that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the disease, infects gut tissues. They have also been able to test and identify promising medications. They’ve even built organoids based on the tissues of bats, the likely source of the virus, in order to study other coronaviruses that have the potential to cross over into people.