Why It Matters That IBM Is Getting Out of the Facial Recognition Business

(Vox) – The news that IBM will no longer produce facial recognition technology might not sound huge at first. The company’s commitment to opposing this type of racially biased surveillance technology fits into a welcome trend of actions being taken after anti-police brutality protests have swept the nation. Although some are already warning that IBM’s move won’t end the age of facial recognition, others say it’s a significant step in the right direction. IBM is taking a stand against the development of technology that can lead to human rights abuses. Activists and researchers have sounded the alarm for years about facial recognition technology’s myriad problems, including its racial and gender biases and privacy risks.