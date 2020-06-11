Big Tech Companies Back Away from Selling Facial Recognition to Police. That’s Progress.
(Vox) – Microsoft President Brad Smith announced on Thursday that his company did not sell facial recognition to the police, and would not until the government passes federal legislation regulating the technology. His statement follows a Wednesday announcement from Amazon explaining that the company would institute a one-year moratorium on police use of Rekognition, the company’s facial recognition software.