Inside the Stem-Cell Pharmaceutical Factory

(Scientific American) – Accordingly, many erstwhile cell-therapy researchers have shifted gear to explore whether exosomes might deliver the same clinical benefits without the potential risks associated with infusions of living cells, such as immune rejection or tumour formation. The early data hint at the potential to mitigate cardiovascular, neurological and immunological disorders. But exosome researchers are also coming to terms with the limits of their knowledge about how and why these little blobs work.