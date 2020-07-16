Mount Sinai Center Developing AI to Help Diagnose, Treat Covid-19

(WSJ) The Mount Sinai Health System has established a new data science center to develop artificial intelligence and other applications to help diagnose and treat Covid-19.

Drawing on resources from the 3,815-bed network of eight New York City hospitals and a medical school, the Mount Sinai COVID Informatics Center will attempt to use machine learning and big data technologies to provide better diagnoses and treatment of the novel coronavirus and its many side effects, according to Zahi Fayad, director of Mount Sinai’s Biomedical Engineering and Imaging Institute and the new center’s co-founder.