Covid-19 “Long Haulers” Are Organizing Online to Study Themselves

(MIT Technology Review) – So Assaf, a technology design consultant, launched a channel called #research-group. A team of 23 people, led by six scientists and survey designers, began aggregating questions in a Google form. In April, they shared it within the Slack group and on other social-media groups for long-haulers like them. In May, this group, which now calls itself Patient-Led Research for Covid-19, released its first report. Based on 640 responses, it provides perhaps the most in-depth look at long-haulers to date and offers a window into what life is like for certain coronavirus patients who are taking longer—much longer—to recover.