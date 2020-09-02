Coronavirus Tracing Apps Can Save Lives Even with Low Adoption Rates

(MIT Technology Review) – Here’s a life-or-death question: Do apps that notify people of potential exposure to the coronavirus help save lives, or are they a waste of precious time and money? A new study from Oxford University and Google says contact tracing apps reduce infections, hospitalizations, and deaths at almost any level of adoption, showing that the technology can act as a complement to other countermeasures like social distancing and manual contact tracing.