The Controversial Company Using DNA to Sketch the Faces of Criminals

(Nature) – It was April 2019 when it all started to fall apart for Parabon Nanolabs. At the time, it was the most famous forensic-genetics company on the planet. From its headquarters in Reston, Virginia, Parabon was helping police to crack cold-crime cases almost weekly, such as the murder of a Canadian couple in 1987 and the case of a young woman who was sexually assaulted and killed in the 1960s. The company had made its name by comparing suspects’ DNA to profiles on genealogy databases and piecing together family trees to track down alleged offenders.