Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Reaches Initial Goal of 30,000 Volunteers

(WFAA) – Pfizer announced on Wednesday that it has reached its initial goal of 30,000 participants for the phase 3 trial of its coronavirus vaccine. Over the weekend, the drugmaker submitted an “amended protocol” to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to expand the enrollment for its trial to about 44,000 participants. The company said in a statement that this would help increase the diversity of the trials.