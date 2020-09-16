Safety Driver Charged in 2018 Incident Where Self-Driving Uber Car Killed a Woman

(The Guardian) – Prosecutors in Arizona charged the safety driver behind the wheel of a self-driving Uber test car that struck and killed a woman in 2018 with negligent homicide. Court records show that Rafaela Vasquez, 46, on Tuesday pleaded not guilty in the death of Elaine Herzberg. Vasquez is the only person facing criminal consequences in the first death of a pedestrian involving a self-driving vehicle, after prosecutors last year said Uber was not criminally liable in the crash.