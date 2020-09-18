Police Launch Homicide Inquiry After German Hospital Hack

(BBC) – German police have launched a homicide investigation after a woman died during a cyber-attack on a hospital. Hackers disabled computer systems at Düsseldorf University Hospital and the patient died while doctors attempted to transfer her to another hospital. Cologne prosecutors officially launched a negligent homicide case this morning saying hackers could be blamed. One expert said, if confirmed, it would be the first known case of a life being lost as a result of a hack.