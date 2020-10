Driverless Taxis To Be Available in Phonix ‘in Weeks’

(BBC) – People in Phoenix, Arizona will soon be able to order a driverless taxi, as Google expands its Waymo service. Vehicles with no human driver on board were previously tested by a select group of Waymo customers, before the pandemic halted the service. The driver-free cars will initially be available only to friends and family of those early Waymo adopters, but will extend to all app users within weeks.