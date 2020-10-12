Hacking’s Next Targets

(The Wall Street Journal) – Implanted medical devices, such as insulin pumps, pacemakers and cochlear implants, have been hacked repeatedly, but so far only by researchers, ethical hackers and fictional characters in television shows. The risk of criminals targeting these devices is expected to increase as more of them come equipped with GPS trackers, Bluetooth and internet connectivity. The devices also pose a “potential unwitting insider threat to national security,” according to research from Virginia Tech’s Hume Center for National Security and Technology.