AI Is About to Face a Major Test: Can It Differentiate Covid-19 from Flu?

(STAT News) – With Covid-19 cases surging in parts of the U.S. at the start of flu season, developers of artificial intelligence tools are about to face their biggest test of the pandemic: Can they help doctors differentiate between the two respiratory illnesses, and accurately predict which patients will become severely ill? Numerous AI models are promising to do exactly that by sifting data on symptoms and analyzing chest X-rays and CT scans.