COVID Jump-Starts ‘Health Passport’ App from Mayo Clinic, Tech Start-Up

(Medscape) – The Mayo Clinic, in partnership with the digital health start-up Safe Health Systems, has launched a new health and connected diagnostics platform that can be used to store COVID-19 testing and vaccination data, as well as test results for sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and other medical conditions This collection of apps and services, part of the Mayo Clinic Platform, can be used to create a kind of “health passport” that might help employers, schools, and entertainment venues verify which individuals are COVID-free and/or immunized.