SARS-CoV-2 Infection Modeled in 3-D Stem Cell Culture Model

(GEN News) – Understanding how SARS-CoV-2 infection damages the lungs is paramount to developing better treatments. Now, “mini-lungs” grown from tissue donated to Cambridge hospitals has provided a team of scientists with important insights into how COVID-19 damages the lungs. In new work, the researchers detail the mechanisms underlying SARS-CoV-2 infection and the early innate immune response in the lungs.