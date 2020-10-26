Colleges Turn to Wastewater Testing in an Effort to Flush Out the Coronavirus

(NPR) – Across the country, campus outbreaks have shut down in-person classes, led to campus lockdowns, and in some cases sent students home. Communal living and socializing has been a boon to the highly contagious virus, with much of the spread happening in dorms and off-campus housing. Dorm wastewater offers an ideal testing scenario for colleges: People often poop where they live; researchers know exactly who lives in each dorm, which narrows down who could be infected; and testing wastewater is cheaper than regularly testing students, even when followed up by more targeting screening.