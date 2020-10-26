A Hacker Is Threatening to Leak Patients’ Therapy Notes

(Wired) – Ransomware attacks have surged around the world in recent months, targeting big corporations and critical organizations like hospitals alike. But digital extortion comes in many forms. And a particularly vicious assault is currently taking place in Finland, where a hacker is threatening to release therapy notes and other data stolen over the last two years from one of the country’s largest psychiatric services clinics. The health care and mental health services provider Vastaamo says it first began investigating a possible breach at the end of September, when a hacker contacted three of the organization’s employees with extortion demands.