Self-Driving Cars Are Coming. Chemical Makers Are Racing to Keep Up

(Chemical & Engineering News) – Talk with businesspeople and policy makers involved in mobility, and it becomes clear that self-driving cars are not a matter of if, but when. These vehicles will be front and center in a future where cars are connected, autonomous, shared, and electric—what advocates call CASE. Any one of those features would upend the auto industry, and they’re all coming at more or less the same time, perhaps as soon as the end of the decade. Then again, we’ve been talking about self-driving, electric cars for a long time.