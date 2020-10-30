Waymo Pulls Back the Curtain on 6.1 Million Miles of Self-Driving Car Data in Phoenix

(The Verge) – In its first report on its autonomous vehicle operations in Phoenix, Arizona, Waymo siad that it was involved in 18 crashes and 29 near-miss collisions during 2019 and the first nine months of 2020. These crashes included rear-enders, vehicle swipes, and even one incident when a Waymo vehicle was T-boned at an intersection by another car at nearly 40 mph. The company said that no one was seriously injured and “nearly all” of the collisions were the fault of the other driver.