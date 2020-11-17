Amazon Launches Online Pharmacy Service

(BBC) – Amazon has launched its own online pharmacy that will allow customers to buy prescription medicines. Amazon Prime members are eligible for free two-day delivery and discounts of up to 80% on generic medicines and 40% on prescribed brand-name drugs. Customers need to provide some basic health information, such as whether they are pregnant, as well as date of birth, gender and insurance details. Some questioned the wisdom of giving health data to a tech corporation.