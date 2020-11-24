Now Is the Time to Innovate for More Than 1 Billion People with Neglected Tropical Diseases

(STAT News) – Earlier this month, World Health Organization member states at the virtual 73rd World Health Assembly took a bold step in fighting 20 neglected tropical diseases by endorsing a new “road map” for the next decade. Building on the first WHO road map for neglected tropical diseases, published in 2012, the new one sets targets for 2030 that include eliminating at least one neglected tropical disease in 100 countries and reducing by 90% the number of people requiring medical interventions for them.