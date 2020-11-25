Phone Addiction Not Driven by Notifications, Study Finds

(BBC) – Smartphone addiction is unlikely to be caused by notifications, a study by the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) suggests. It found that 89% of interactions with phones were unprompted, with only 11% responding to an alert. Group chats were also considered a “source of distress” for participants in the study. Scrolling features on Instagram and Facebook led to the longest interactions, the research found.